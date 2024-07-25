Mining People: Maple Gold Mines, Great Pacific Gold, Red Metal Resources

Management changes announced this week:

Canadian Mining Journal’s former editor Russell Byron Noble passed away on July 14.



Fokus Mining named Sylvain Champagne its interim CEO and president as Jean Rainville stepped down.

Great Pacific Gold named Greg McCunn its new CEO and director.

Jubilee Gold Exploration named Kyle Nazareth its new CEO.

Libero Copper & Gold Exploration named Tetiana Konstantynivska its VP investor relations.

Maple Gold Mines named Ian Cunnighmam-Dunlop its VP technical services.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming named Jason Cho its new president.

Red Metal Resources named Gregg Jensen its new president, Marian Myers its director and project manager, and Brian Susko its VP of finance.

Board changes:

Calibre Mining welcomed Sian Tasaka to its board.

Maple Gold Mines welcomed Darwin Green to its board.

Metals Acquisition welcomed Anne Templeman-Jones to its board and Mohit Runga as the new Glencore nominee to the board.

Myriad Uranium welcomed Simon Clarke to its board.

Neo Performance Materials welcomed Dr. John McGarva to its board.

Northcliff Resources welcomed Andrew Ing as its board chairperson.

SKRR Exploration welcomed Tim Fernback to its board.

Strategic Minerals Europe’s Gabriela Kogan stepped down from the board.