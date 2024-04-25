Beyond Lithium team honoured with NWOPA Bernie Schnieders award for Victory project

Beyond Lithium (CSSE: BY; OTCQB: BYDMF) and its exploration team have won the 2023 Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year award for its Victory spodumene project near Kenora, Ont. The Victory property runs along a 6-km corridor adjacent to the Medicine Lake pluton. The property also has rare earth element potential.

The award was presented by the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association (NWOPA) on April 24 at the 2024 Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase in Thunder Bay, Ont. Past recipients of this award include Great Bear Resources, Frontier Lithium and Delta Resources.

Allan Frame, president and CEO of Beyond Lithium, said, "We would like to sincerely thank the NWOPA for this honour, and look forward to expanding on our exciting discoveries at the Victory project. I am thrilled to confirm that Jason Leblanc and Jace Angell and their crew are back on our exploration team this season. We could not be more pleased with our partnership with them."

Beyond Lithium discovered two spodumene-bearing pegmatites in the summer of 2023. The first pegmatite was discovered by Kyle Brand, Jace Angell and the team from Last Resort Resources. The pegmatite is up to 40 meters wide and has been traced along strike for up to 200 meters, with grab samples assaying up to 5.11% lithium oxide (Li 2 O). The other pegmatite was discovered by Jason Leblanc and the team from Bounty Gold. The pegmatite is up to 50 meters wide and is exposed along strike for 300 meters, with grab samples returning up to 3.48% Li 2 O.

