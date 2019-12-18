GOLD: Greatland finds shallow mineralization at Tasmanian project

TASMANIA – Greatland Gold has confirmed the presence of additional broad widths of shallow gold mineralization at its 100%-owned Firetower project. This follows a diamond drilling campaign designed to test the property’s main zone of gold mineralization.

The miner carried out a systematic, grid-based drilling program at Firetower, comprising 14 diamond holes with depths from 50 metres to 160 metres, for a total of approximately 1,530 metres.

In a media brief, Greatland reported that best results include 13.5 metres at 2 g/t gold from 14.5 metres in hole FTD008; 13.5 metres at 2.44 g/t gold from 59.5 metres in hole FTD011; and 38 metres at 1.12 g/t gold from 11 metres in hole FTD013.

“We are pleased to report a second set of positive results from our recent drilling campaign at Firetower. They show a further improvement in the continuity between drill sections and highlight the potential for a robust, near-surface gold system,” the company’s CEO, Gervaise Heddle, said in a press release. “Initial results at the previously undrilled Firetower East prospect are also promising, with drilling intersecting silver and zinc mineralization and the potential for a volcanic-hosted massive sulphide system.”

The Firetower project is located in central-north Tasmania and covers an area of 62 sq. km. It lies in the eastern part of the highly mineralized Mt. Read volcanic rocks which host polymetallic deposits such as Hellyer and Roseberry, copper deposits such as Mt Lyell, and the Henty gold mine which has produced over 1.25 million oz. since 1996.

This story originally appeared on www.Mining.com.