Amex consolidates Team zone at Perron gold project, Quebec

Amex Exploration (TSXV: AMX; OTCQX: AMXEF) has advanced its geological understanding at the Perron gold project and it is consolidating the Team, 210, and E3 gold zones. The consolidated zones will ­­­retain the name Team zone.

The Perron property is located 8 km northwest of the village of Normetal or 110 km north of Rouyn-Noranda, Que.

"The combination of these three gold zones is an important milestone on the Perron project,” said Amex executive chair Jacques Trottier. “As we've continued to add more drilling into this area and as our modelling work has advanced, it became clear that the three zone were geologically, structurally, and spatially related. The larger consolidated Team zone now covers a strike length of approximately 1.4 km and remains open to the northwest, southeast and at depth."

Drilling in the original Team zone last year returned 7.3 metres of 4.97 g/t gold, including 0.5 metre of 54.12 g/t at a depth of about 35 metres in hole PE-23-680. At a vertical depth of about 270 metres in hole PE-23-702, drilling returned 2.1 metres of 23.10 g/t gold, including 0.6 metre of 83.98 g/t.

The 210 zone, which will now be part of the Team zone, was drilled in 2022 and 2023. Hole PE-22-586 returned 11.5 metres grading 4.57 g/t gold, including 3 metes at 10.72 g/t at a depth of about 115 metres. Hole PE-23-639 returned 19.1 metres of 3.23 g/t gold, including 1.4 metre of 29.76 g/t at a vertical depth of about 109 metres.

More information about the Perron gold project is available on www.AmexExploration.com.