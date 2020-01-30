Canadian Mining Journal

News

GOLD: Maiden resource for Tlamino


Tlamino project Credit: Medgold Resources

Tlamino project Credit: Medgold Resources

SERBIA – Medgold has released a maiden inferred mineral resource of 7.1 million tonnes grading 3 g/t gold-equivalent for a total of 680,000 gold-equivalent oz. for the Barje prospect within the Tlamino project.

In addition, initial metallurgical test results suggest gold recoveries to concentrate of 88.2% to 90.5% based on bulk rougher flotation tests.

In March 2017, Medgold entered into an option agreement with Fortuna Silver Mines with Fortuna holding the option to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Tlamino project by spending a total of US$8 million on exploration and completing a preliminary economic assessment for the project. Thus far, Fortuna has earned a 51% interest in Tlamino and holds approximately 22% of Medgold’s shares.

The Barje resource currently extends to a depth of 110 metres and covers an area of 600 metres by 350 metres with a thickness of 10 metres to 40 metres. Mineralization was first identified at Barje in the 1950s; Medgold completed mapping, sampling and geophysical surveys as well as drilling between 2018 and 2019.

Medgold has identified additional prospects within the 200-sq.-km Tlamino project.

Tlamino is located within the Western Tethyan gold belt; other projects within this region include Dundee Precious Metals’ Chelopech mine and Eldorado Gold’s Olympias and Skouries projects.

For more information, visit www.MedgoldResources.com.

Print this page

Related Posts



Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*