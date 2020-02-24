GRINDING MILL: Metso to supply Vertimill to Indonesian mine

INDONESIA – Gold and silver producer PT Agincourt Resources (PTAR) has selected Metso’s energy efficient grinding technology for its Martabe open pit mine on the island of Sumatra. The Metso Vertimill VTM-4500 stirred mill is the largest of its kind to be installed in the country.

“PTAR worked with Orway Minerals on the circuit concept and with Ausenco on the process flowsheet design, and Metso won the competitive tender process for the additional milling capacity deemed a requirement from the process modelling,” Darryn McClelland, operations director at PTAR said in a release. “Engagement with Metso in Indonesia supporting this work and their ability locally was also important when selecting the appropriate vendor.”

Metso’s Vertimill provides the lowest total cost of ownership when compared with other grinding mills due to its energy efficiency, reduced media consumption, low installation cost as well as minimal liner wear and maintenance. It is capable of handling feed sizes up to 6 mm and grinding to products less than 20 microns and is available in mill sizes ranging from 15 HP (11 kW) to 4,500 HP (3,350 kW).

The order has been booked in Metso’s first quarter and is expected to operate by July 2021.

PTAR is an Indonesian-based mining company engaged in exploration, mining and mineral processing of gold and silver. Its sole operating site is the Martabe gold mine in Sumatra.

Metso offers equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries.

