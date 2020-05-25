MINERAL PROCESSING: Haver & Boecker announces inventory programs

ST. CATHARINES – Haver & Boecker Niagara has introduced make-and-hold and stocking agreement programs for screen media and wear parts to guarantee inventory, help customers minimize downtime from long lead times, provide pricing stability and simplify inventory management.

“We want to help ensure our customers have the screen media and parts they need to keep their equipment running and maximize production,” Karen Thompson, president of Haver & Boecker Niagara’s North American and Australian operations, said in a release. “That is why we provide make-and-hold and stocking agreements to help operations with inventory management and provide peace of mind.”

The make-and-hold program guarantees customers their required screen media and wear parts with pricing agreed upon at the beginning of the program. Items are reviewed annually, and adjustments are made as needed. The manufacturer produces and packages the product in pre-determined quantities so it can be shipped the same day that order is placed. Stock is automatically replenished after shipment to prepare for the next order. This program gives customers immediate access to items that would normally require longer lead times. Pricing is locked in, and the customer is only invoiced when the product ships.

Haver & Boecker Niagara also offers stocking agreements — or blanket orders — for customers interested in a one-time annual agreement with pricing locked in for a calendar year for a pre-determined quantity of product. Customers pay per shipment as they draw from their stock throughout the year. The product is shipped the same day that an order is placed.

Both programs are an opportunity for operations to ensure product availability and price stability throughout the year and are particularly beneficial for products that may otherwise have long lead times.

Haver & Boecker Niagara is a provider of screening, washing, pelletizing and primary crushing systems.

For more information, visit www.HaverNiagara.com.