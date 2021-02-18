MINING PEOPLE: KORE, New Pacific, Radisson, Tudor

L. Monger. Via: Linkedin

Management appointments announced this week include:

Paul Anderson has been appointed CEO of Abacus Mining & Exploration.

Christopher Drysdale is now VP of operations and corporate development with Antler Gold. Drysdale was previously Antler’s manager of corporate development.

Jorge Carbonell has been named Peru country manager with C3 Metals.

Donald Hoy is now VP of exploration with Copper Lake Resources.

Duane Andersen is now permitting manager for the Independence project with Golden Independence Mining.

Liz Monger has been named VP of investor relations with KORE Mining.

Svetoslava (Stacey) Pavlova is now VP of investor relations and corporate communications with New Pacific Metals. Gordon Neal has resigned as president.

Midas Gold has announced a name change to Perpetua Resources and named Jessica Largent VP of investor relations and finance. The company has also promoted Tanya Nelson to VP of human resources and corporate secretary.

Radisson Mining has made a number of changes to its board and management teams. Michael Gentile, previously a strategic advisor, has been appointed a director of the company. Mario Bouchard has retired as CEO but will remain a director. President Rahul Paul has also taken on the interim CEO role. Geologist Donald Trudel has been appointed senior project geologist for the O’Brien gold project.

Brad Lazich has been named VP of exploration with Ready Set Gold.

Noris Del Bel Belluz is now VP of exploration with Ridgestone Mining.

Board moves include:

Kevin Stashin has joined the board of E3 Metals.

With closing of the Teranga Gold acquisition, Endeavour Mining has announced board changes. Hélène Cartier has retired from Endeavour’s board; William Biggar, Frank Wheatley and David Mimran, all nominees of Teranga, have joined Endeavour’s board.

Paul Carrêlo has been named to the board of Gold79 Mines with Derek Macpherson stepping down as a director.

Robert Baldock has retired from the chair role with Monument Mining; Graham Dickson is now the chair and Jean-Edgar de Trentinian has joined the board.

Paul van Eeden has resigned as a director and chair of Orogen Royalties.

Bob Baxter, a director of Pan Global Resources, has passed away.

Neil Herbert is now a director of Pasofino Gold.

Alex Heath has joined the board of Southern Empire Resources.

Ken Konkin has joined the board of Tudor Gold. Konkin is VP of exploration and project development for the company.

Timothy McCutcheon is now a director of World Copper, succeeding Stuart Ross.