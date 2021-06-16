Serbia to become Europe’s no. 2 copper producer thanks to Cukaru Peki mine

China-backed Serbia Zijin Mining, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zijin, has obtained a permit from the Serbian government to start mining activities at the Cukaru Peki copper and gold mine, part of the Timok project, in the country’s east.

The country’s mining ministry said Serbia would become Europe’s second-largest copper producer once the mine kicks off operations, See News reported.

Cukaru Peki was originally slated to begin production in the summer of 2021, with an initial average copper output of 91,000 tonnes a year and annual gold production of about 200,000 ounces.