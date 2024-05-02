Abitibi Metals posts 2.3% copper at B26 in Quebec

Abitibi Metals (CSE: AMQ; US-OTC: AMQFF) reported more strong copper mineralization on Thursday at its B26 deposit in western Quebec after results earlier in the week and in March.

Drill hole 1274-24-339 cut 44.5 metres grading 2.3% copper, 0.84 gram gold per tonne, 4.53 grams silver and 0.05% zinc from 146 metres depth, Abitibi said in a news release. The hole, designed to test the lateral extension of the lens identified in holes 1274-24-293 and 294, also returned 3.3 metres at 5.4% copper, 0.62 gram gold, 16.8 grams silver and 0.168% zinc from 83.7 metres down hole.

Drill hole 1274-24-340 cut 20.8 metres grading 2.79% copper, 0.97 gram gold, 5.1 grams silver and 0.02% zinc from 126.3 metres depth. And hole 1274-24-341 returned 9.9 metres at 2.97% copper, 0.44 gram gold, 5.4 grams silver and 0.09% zinc from 156 metres down hole.

“The drilling at B26 continues to deliver exceptional results,” Abitibi CEO Jonathon Deluce said in Thursday’s release. “We will utilize the successful drilling at 293 - 294 and 339 - 341 to further target this and other high-grade lenses within and outside the main deposit.”

The company plans to drill 16,500 more metres this year, then 20,000 metres in 2025. It’s planning a preliminary economic assessment on B26 that could envision an open-pit mine.