TNM Podcast: ‘Something is going to give’—copper centre-stage at Rule Symposium, ft Henry Lazenby

This week’s episode features Northern Miner western editor Henry Lazenby in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli, discussing his experience at the Rule Symposium in Boca […]
By Salima Virani July 25, 2024 At 12:34 pm
Resource speculator Rick Rule (L) being interviewed by TNM western editor Henry Lazenby.

This week’s episode features Northern Miner western editor Henry Lazenby in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli, discussing his experience at the Rule Symposium in Boca Raton, Florida, held from July 7-11, 2024. Lazenby highlighted the significant interest in copper and silver among metals investors, noting the growing activity in the United States as miners look to capitalize on the rerouting of supply chains. He also observed that the conference was well-attended, with a notable presence of young people eager to learn more about the industry.


