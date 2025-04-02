PDAC JV video: Energy Fuels produces rare earths using fast process, CEO says

Energy Fuels (NYSE-A: UUUU; TSX: EFR) has commissioned a $20-million rare earths separation plant in Utah in record time, CEO Mark Chalmers […]
By Northern Miner Staff April 2, 2025 At 3:52 pm
PDAC JV video: Energy Fuels produces rare earths using fast process, CEO says
Energy Fuels CEO Mark Chalmers (R) talsk to TNM’s western editor, Henry Lazenby during the 2025 PDAC event in Toronto.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Energy Fuels (NYSE-A: UUUU; TSX: EFR) has commissioned a $20-million rare earths separation plant in Utah in record time, CEO Mark Chalmers says in a new video.

It made on-spec neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) in less than a week at its White Mesa uranium mill. The plant is part of the company’s plan to build a U.S. mineral hub that produces uranium, rare earth elements and heavy mineral sands, Chalmers said.

"Some people have told me it's going to take years to get there and we did it in literally a week," the CEO said at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s annual convention in Toronto. "We have a market cap of about $1 billion and it provided us with the strength to execute our strategy."

Energy Fuels uses its experience to recover uranium from different feed streams. It also processes monazite, which contains rare earth oxides. The company seeks to scale production to 6,000 tonnes a year of NdPr and advance projects in Madagascar, Australia and Brazil.

Watch the full interview below with The Northern Miner western editor, Henry Lazenby. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Mar 31 2025 - Apr 03 2025
Comminution ’25
May 05 2025 - May 06 2025
European Hydrogen Infrastructure Summit 2025
May 08 2025 - May 10 2025
World Summit and Expo on Electronics and Electrical Engineering
May 14 2025 - May 15 2025
Mining Congress Qazaqstan

Related Posts