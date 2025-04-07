PDAC video: McKinsey warns of $5T critical minerals capital need

Critical mineral miners will need about $5 trillion in investments by 2035 to meet projected demand, McKinsey & Co. senior partner Patrick […]
By Northern Miner Staff April 7, 2025 At 2:47 pm
McKinsey and Co. senior partner Patrick Lahaie (R) speaks with host Devan Murugan, from Mining.com, at PDAC.

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

Critical mineral miners will need about $5 trillion in investments by 2035 to meet projected demand, McKinsey & Co. senior partner Patrick Lahaie said in a video interview.

The figure underlines the gap between mining productivity and the rising needs driven by energy transition and supply chain pressures, Lahaie said last month at the annual convention in Toronto for the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada.

"The productivity indices in mining have just not progressed," Lahaie said. It’s a reminder that decades of underperformance could undermine global efforts to meet future zero-emissions targets, he said.

Technological trends shape material demands, Lahaie said. New technology has spurred pockets of productivity but overall labour performance remains stagnant. He stressed that mining companies should embrace new innovations. They must also balance acquisitions with smart spending to stay competitive.

Watch below the full chat with Mining.com host Devan Murugan.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

May 05 2025 - May 06 2025
European Hydrogen Infrastructure Summit 2025
May 08 2025 - May 10 2025
World Summit and Expo on Electronics and Electrical Engineering
May 14 2025 - May 15 2025
Mining Congress Qazaqstan
May 19 2025 - May 21 2025
SME’s Current Trends in Mining Finance Conference (CTMF 2025) Navigating Risks of a New and Uncertain Reality Connecting Mining, Finance and Engineering Executives TM

Related Posts