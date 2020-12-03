Canadian Mining Journal

This week’s episode features Caldas Gold CEO Serafino Iacono in discussion with Northern Miner editor-in-chief Trish Saywell at the Global Mining Symposium. Trish asks Serafino about what it’s like to develop a mine in Venezuela and the different touchstones of his varied career.

Serafino Iacono has over thirty years of experience in capital markets and public companies and has raised more than $4 billion for natural resource projects internationally. Serafino co-founded Gran Colombia Gold, where he is executive chairman. He is also the CEO of Caldas Gold; CEO of NGX Energy International; and chairman of Western Atlas Resources Inc. The mining executive also co-founded Bolivar Gold Corp and Pacific Stratus Energy, among other companies, and is involved in numerous resource and business ventures in Canada, Latin America and the United States.

All this and more with online editor and host Adrian Pocobelli.

Listen to the entire episode at www.northernminer.com.