White Gold keeps on discovering

Shawn Ryan’s White Gold has data from more than 400,000 Yukon soil samples, but one collected in the 2019 field season stood out by an order of magnitude.

“It actually kicked at over 100,000 parts per billion [ppb] gold,” Ryan said. “That’s right off the Richter scale for the ICP machines … we said, ‘the machine’s broken.’

“So they tried it again and again and again. Then we decided to fire-assay it, to see how far it goes past 100,000, which is 100 grams gold [per tonne]. When they flashed it through the fire assay it was 113 grams.”

