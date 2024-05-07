Radisson cuts 9.7 g/t gold over 4 metres and adds second rig at O’Brien

Radisson Mining Resources (TSXV: RDS; OTCQB: RMRDF) says the drill program has completed 22 holes (11,808 metres) at its O’Brien gold project. The property is midway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val d’Or, Que. Assays have returned good grades from both high-grade areas and bulk intersections.

Intersections from the high-grade area include 9.70 g/t gold over 4 metres in hole OB-23-286; 6.54 g/t gold over 4.5 metres, including 10.02 g/t over 2.2 metres in hole OB-23-289; and 6.40 g/t gold over 4 metres in hole OB-24-305.

The best bulk intersections include 0.84 g/t gold over 49.7 metres, including 3.97 g/t over 8.2 metres in hole OB-24-306 and 0.70 g/t gold over 28.9 metres, including 3.96 g/t over 4.5 metres in hole OB-23-288.

Radisson chair and interim president and CEO Denis Lachance says the high-grade results and other historical intervals come as a positive surprise and follow-up is planned.

“We are excited to be able to further accelerate this ongoing drill program with the addition of a second drill rig and look forward to sharing further details about the drill program expansion in coming weeks,” he said.

In addition to the high-grade mineralization targeted in the Piché group, which comprises most of the mineral resource estimate, several broad intervals of gold mineralization were obtained in the Pontiac sediments to the south, which were not previously known to host such mineralization. Based on these results, the Radisson team reviewed drill holes from previous campaigns and was able to identify other additional broad intervals of mineralization in the Pontiac sediments.

More results are posted on www.RadissonMining.com.