ABB continues to lead $14B global DCS market

Recognized as one of the industry’s most authoritative sources, the DCS market analysis and forecast report by ARC Advisory Group has been published annually for the past 40 years, with ABB consistently in the lead for more than half that time. The report lists the top DCS players in this $14-billion industry, providing an overview of key trends, the progress of the DCS over the past year within regional and industry contexts, potential market impacts and the expected DCS trajectory over a five year period.

ARC’s report also highlights ABB Ability, ABB’s unified, cross-industry portfolio of digital solutions, which includes more than 170 industrial internet solutions and an industrial internet technology platform and cloud infrastructure. Drawing on insights across over 20 industries and more than 40 years of experience in digital technology, ABB Ability helps customers to develop new processes and advance existing ones by providing insights and optimizing planning and controls for real-time operations.

These insights can then be fed into control systems like ABB Ability system 800xA and ABB Ability Symphony Plus to improve key performance metrics of plants and assets.

ABB has an installed base of 35,000 DCS systems across more than 100 countries. Visit www.ABB.com for more information about what the company can offer the mining industry.