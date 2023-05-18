Abcourt offers first resource estimate for Flordin gold

Abcourt Mines (TSXV: ABI) shared its first resource estimate for its wholly owned Flordin gold project 30 km north of Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Que. The project is located 85 km east of Abcourt’s Sleeping Giant processing plant, also 100%-owned by the company.

Using a gold price of US$1,650/oz., the measured and indicted resources contain 134,700 oz. of gold in 1.8 million tonnes averaging 2.39 g/t gold. The inferred resource contains 59,700 oz. of gold in 575,000 tonnes at 3.23 g/t gold.

Abcourt broke down the numbers into three potential mining methods for the measured and indicated resources. An open pit would be established to mine 107,000 oz. in 1.5 million tonnes. Long hole mining could potentially recover 27,500 oz. in 227,000 tonnes. Finally, room and pillar methods might be used to recover 200 oz. in 1,000 tonnes.

The Sleeping Giant mill is currently on care and maintenance. It was restarted in August 2016 to process ore from the Elder mine and for custom milling. It has a capacity of 700 to 750 t/d.

