Acquire links GIM Suite and Blackfox to cut drill‑data errors

Details in GIM Suite can now be transferred directly into Blackfox's drill-hole planning interface. Credit: Acquire.

Acquire Technology Solutions has integrated its GIM Suite geological data platform with the Blackfox drilling management system to streamline drill-hole data transfers and reduce errors across mining operations.

The GIM Suite is a platform designed to store, manage and deliver geological data from exploration through production. Blackfox is a standalone drilling management solution that provides insight into individual aspects of drilling projects, designed to help teams track and filter productivity by machinery, project or region.

Once integrated, collar details captured in GIM Suite can be transferred directly into the drill-hole planning interface within Blackfox. The company says the redesign will reduce the risk of incorrect hole data being used when switching between programs.

“Integrating Blackfox with GIM Suite creates a more connected experience for our customers,” said Elliot Flaig, Blackfox’s operations manager. “It reduces friction from the way data moves between the two systems and helps teams rely on consistent, accurate information.”

Acquire says the move supports its continued push to improve data flow across mine sites and help customers build efficient, informed and resilient operations.