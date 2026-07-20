New Liebherr excavators join Gold Fields fleet at Gruyere

The R 9600, one of the new machines delivered to Gold Fields. Credit: Liebherr

Liebherr-Australia has delivered three new excavators to Gold Fields’ Gruyere gold mine in Western Australia. The company said the order completion “commemorated their new partnership.”

Liebherr delivered one R 9600 and one R 9400 excavator in early May, with a second R 9600 joining the fleet in June. The company said both machines are “particularly well suited” to the conditions at the Gruyere mine.

“The R 9600 and R 9400 are designed to deliver high material movement rates with efficient fuel consumption and simplified maintenance — which are key factors for operations in these environments. Combined with our established service network, we’re well positioned to support consistent performance across the full machine lifecycle,” said Trent Wehr, Liebherr-Australia’s managing director for mining.

Liebherr said it plans to continue investing in fleet expansion across Western Australia.

Gruyere is located about 200 kilometres east of Laverton, Western Australia. The deposit hosts 148 million tonnes at 1.2 grams per tonne gold for 6.2 million ounces contained.