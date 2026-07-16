Galactic Gold kicks off fieldwork at Hardrock West

Hardrock West project in northwestern Ontario. Credit: Galactic Gold

Galactic Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGAU) has begun fieldwork at its Hardrock West project after new geophysical data highlighted high‑priority targets along major gold‑bearing structures in the Beardmore‑Geraldton greenstone belt (BGGB) in northwestern Ontario.

The company recently completed total magnetic intensity (TMI) and electromagnetic (EM) surveys over the 28,586-hectare property. The surveys outlined magnetic trends along the Paint Lake Fault and the Bankfield–Tombill deformation zone, structural corridors along the BGGB that are thought to be associated with gold mineralization. Galactic said the new geophysical data has helped narrow its list of priority targets and guided the start of field mapping and prospecting.

Historical intercepts

Having defined these targets, Galactic is focusing its early fieldwork on the Sturgeon Bridge zone where Kodiak Exploration (TSXV: KDK) drilled nine holes in 2008 and outlined a mineralized trend now thought to extend more than 2 km.

Intercepts from Kodiak’s drilling included 2.53 g/t gold over 1.6 metres, 1.75 g/t over 3.8 metres and 66.7 g/t over 0.3 metres. The company says the new mapping and sampling program is aimed at verifying those results.

“The summer field program will continue to evaluate property wide targets with geological mapping planned in the Trench Lake and Missing Link North areas while simultaneously updating the geological and mineralization model at Sturgeon Bridge,” said Ken Berry, Galactic’s CEO.