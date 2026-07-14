CEMI taps Marks & Clerk to safeguard mining innovations

Marks & Clerk has offices in Ottawa and Toronto. Credit: CEMI

The Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation (CEMI) has signed a partnership agreement with Marks & Clerk, a Canadian intellectual property firm, adding it to the Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA) Network.

Under the agreement, Marks & Clerk will serve as the preferred provider of intellectual‑property services to the MICA Network and its members. This arrangement is designed to give Canadian mining companies direct access to Marks & Clerk’s team of lawyers, patent and trademark agents. The partnership is for an initial term of 24 months.

“Today, more than 90% of the value of leading global companies resides in intellectual property and other intangible assets,” said Douglas Morrison, the president and CEO of CEMI. “We must help innovators not only develop breakthrough solutions but also protect and commercialize the intellectual property that underpins their long-term success.”

Kevin Shipley, a partner at Marks & Clerk, added, “We can help [mining innovators] identify and protect what makes each technology unique with IP, enabling collaboration across clusters and positioning them to scale confidently into national and global supply chains.”

Created in 2021, the $300‑million MICA network is aimed at supporting the commercialization of advanced Canadian mining technologies.