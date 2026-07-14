First Atlantic joins Nasdaq Sprott nickel index

The Atlantic nickel project, located 40 km from Grand Falls-Windsor, Newfoundland. Credit: First Atlantic Nickel

First Atlantic Nickel & Cobalt (TSXV: FAN, OTCQB: FANCF) has been added to the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners Index (NSNIKL), effective June 22, 2026. The Sprott Nickel Miners Index tracks global nickel producers, developers and explorers. It serves as the key benchmark for the sector’s overall performance.

The news comes as First Atlantic advances its Pipestone XL nickel-cobalt project in central Newfoundland. The project spans a 30-kilometre ultramafic belt with multiple zones of awaruite, a magnetic nickel-iron-cobalt alloy. The company produces a high‑grade alloy concentrate from Pipestone XL using magnetic separation and flotation systems.

Pipestone XL is located in an established infrastructure corridor with road access, nearby hydroelectric power and within 200 kilometres of Gander International Airport. First Atlantic said the project aligns with growing U.S. interest in more secure critical-mineral supply chains.

The company said its inclusion in NSNIKL followed the index’s semiannual rebalancing meeting.