Sponsored: Eriez CEO on grinding less and recovering more

The Northern Miner’s video host Devan Murugan spoke with Jaisen Kohmuench, president and CEO of Eriez, about mineral recovery, grinding costs, coarse and […]
By Northern Miner Staff July 13, 2026 At 1:34 pm
The Northern Miner’s video host Devan Murugan (L) spoke with Jaisen Kohmuench, president and CEO of Eriez.

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The Northern Miner’s video host Devan Murugan spoke with Jaisen Kohmuench, president and CEO of Eriez, about mineral recovery, grinding costs, coarse and ultra-fine flotation, and how HydroFloat and StackCell aim to capture more value from the material mines already process.

The preceding sponsored article is PROMOTED CONTENT paid for by Eriez and produced in co-operation with The Northern Miner. Visit: https://www.eriez.com  for more information.

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