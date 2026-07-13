Stormlands AI remodels Bralorne, results show higher NPV

Talisker engineers go underground at the Bralorne gold project to examine the mineralization. Credit: Talisker Resources

Stormlands Mining, an Ireland-based data analytics company, has released a new case study on the Bralorne gold project in B.C., owned by Talisker Resources (TSX: TSK).

Without a formal preliminary economic assessment (PEA), Stormlands’ artificial intelligence (AI) created a base economic model using data extracted from Talisker’s NI 43-101 technical report. The modelling program then generated results that increased the site’s net present value (NPV) from US$181.8 million at a 5% discount rate in the base model to US$339.4 million.

Using updated commodity pricing from March 2026, Stormlands increased life-of-mine revenue from US$551.9 million to US$841.2 million, with life-of-mine EBITDA increasing from US$411.6 million to US$687.2 million. The project's internal rate of return (IRR) went from 83.3% to 140.8% while the modelled payback period went from one year and two months to approximately eight months.

Róisín O’Connell, the chief executive officer at Stormlands, said these results show that the mining industry has a valuation problem. “Billions of dollars are invested in exploration long before a PEA exists, yet investors are expected to value projects using little more than drill results, presentations and intuition,” she said. “AI and analytics now make it possible to create transparent, structured economic models directly from technical report data.”

The case study is part of the Stormlands library series, an effort to create a set of resources for mining companies to predict and assess economic conditions. Other studies have re-examined the Whistler, MPD and Frotet projects.