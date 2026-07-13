MAX Power launches hydrogen validation drilling program

Drilling at the Lawson project in Saskatchewan. Credit: Max Power

MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF) says new drilling is coming to its Lawson Natural Hydrogen Complex in south-central Saskatchewan. The multi-well commercial validation drill program is in search of what it calls “world’s first large-scale commercial discovery of natural hydrogen.”

The news follows recent 3D seismic results that identified a 14.2‑km2 hydrogen‑bearing structural closure at the complex. MAX Power is now testing key technical parameters — flow, pressure behaviour, continuity, concentrations and deliverability — to assess commercial viability.

Ran Narayanasamy, the CEO of MAX Power, called the program a “historic moment for Saskatchewan and Canada.” He said MAX Power has spent the past year of advancing the project, adding, “We have progressed from discovery to independent laboratory confirmation to high-resolution 3D seismic and modelling. Concurrently, we have been reviewing multiple potential commercial pathways for natural hydrogen in Saskatchewan with a ‘months to molecules’ plan. We’re moving at breakneck speed.”

Steve Halabura, MAX Power’s chief geoscientist, said, “We have strong targets and impressive potential scale associated with this natural hydrogen system, given the 14.2-km2 structural closure within the broader 28-km2 complex.” He added that the 3D seismic survey gave the company “great confidence.”

The drill program will use MAX Power’s Savanna drilling rig #416, a high‑efficiency super‑single rig with an experienced crew and MAX Power’s advanced hydrogen‑helium detection system. It was previously used at Bracken where multiple prospective zones were encountered.

The company also announced it has issued 5.24 million options at $2.10 on three‑year terms with a hold period expiring Nov. 11, 2026.