General Fusion hits Nasdaq after Spring Valley deal

Lawson Machine 26 (LM26), a large-scale MTF demonstration machine. Credit: General Fusion

Vancouver-based General Fusion Group has completed its business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ: SVAC), marking its entry into public markets.

General Fusion is joining the markets with about US$150 million in cash to push its fusion program through major technical milestones by 2028. The program aims to advance its magnetized target fusion technology (MTF) for commercial use. With MTF, the company says it is developing a path to fusion power that can help address challenges from climate change and energy security to powering artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres.

The company’s shares began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols GFUZ and GFUZW on July 13, 2026.