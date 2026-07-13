American Pacific adds RC rig to Madison project

Testing the first RC hole. Credit: American Pacific

American Pacific Mining (CSE: USGD) has announced that a second drill rig has arrived at its Madison copper-gold project in Montana to support testing of near-surface skarn targets.

The new drill is a reverse-circulation (RC) drill rig, a machine designed for high-efficiency sampling by driving compressed air into the hole to remove contamination during operations. The RC is part of the ongoing, fully funded 15,000-metre program that commenced in early June. In addition to surface skarn targets, the campaign is also testing deeper porphyry-style mineralization.

Eric Saderhom, the managing director of exploration at American Pacific, said this project puts the company in a position to generate steady results through the summer, demonstrating the “true scale” of the system. "If we are successful in extending the known mineralization and vectoring into a larger copper-gold system, we believe Madison has the potential to become a cornerstone asset that can drive meaningful value for our shareholders.”

American Pacific is a western U.S. precious- and base-metals exploration company with past producing copper‑gold projects and a portfolio of exploration and development assets in the region.