Canadian Copper advances Murray Brook with EIA filing

Murray Brook site as of October 2025. Credit: Canadian Copper

Canadian Copper (CSE: CCI) has submitted its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) registration document for its Murray Brook deposit to New Brunswick’s department of environment and local government.

The company said the registration document will be available for review and comment on the government’s website, with Indigenous communities, stakeholders and the general public invited to provide feedback.

Murray Brook is Canadian Copper’s flagship site in its Bathurst mining camp. The mine is currently in advanced exploration with pre‑development stripping complete. It carries more than a decade of projected mine life, according to its 2013 preliminary economic assessment.

“From a Canadian-domiciled mining perspective, we are one of the few near term critical mineral development projects that have a visible production horizon coupled with a strong balance sheet and project financing,” Simon Quick, the CEO of Canadian Copper, said in a news release. “Our objective is to make this EIA review process all-encompassing and ensure the restart scenario is well understood and supported locally.”

Chief Terry Richardson of Pabineau First Nation, added that he looks forward to working with the company. “We see economic development in the region as an opportunity for economic reconciliation and as well [as] creating economic growth in the northern region of New Brunswick,” he said.

In addition to public feedback, the EIA registration document will be reviewed by a technical review committee, assembled by the New Brunswick government. The committee may issue requests for additional project information, clarifications or further technical studies.

A decision regarding the EIA will be issued following the technical review process.

Canadian Copper will host an event in Bathurst, N.B. on July 29, 2026 to discuss the project.