Adventus, Salazar release feasibility study for Curipamba pit, update underground PEA

Adventus Mining (TSXV: ADZN; OTCQX: ADVZF) Salazar Resources (TSXV: SRL; OTCQB: SRLZF) have released the feasibility study for an open pit mine and […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff October 26, 2021 At 1:10 pm
Core cutting at the Curipamba copper-gold project in Bolivia. Credit: Salazar Resources.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Adventus Mining (TSXV: ADZN; OTCQX: ADVZF) Salazar Resources (TSXV: SRL; OTCQB: SRLZF) have released the feasibility study for an open pit mine and 1,850 t/d mill at their Curipamba copper-gold project in central Ecuador. Copper, zinc and lead concentrates with precious metals credits will be produced. Salazar is the operator and earning a 75% interest in the project.

The feasibility study includes a first reserve estimate, an updated resource estimate for the El Domo volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposit. DRA Americas headed the team that prepared the report, using prices of US$$1,700/oz. gold, US$23/oz. silver, US$3.50/lb. copper, US$0.95/lb. lead, and US$1.20/lb. zinc.

The Curipamba project has an after-tax net present value with an 8% discount of US$259 million and an internal rate of return of 32%. The pit has an estimated life of 10 years and will generate an estimated undiscounted cumulative after-tax cash flow of US$495 million over the fist six years of operation.

Average annual production would be 10,463 tonnes of copper or 21,390 tonnes of copper-equivalent over the life of the mine.

The initial capital cost for the pit and mill is US$248 million, and the sustaining costs are US$316 million. The all-in sustaining cost per lb. copper-equivalent would be US$1.26. The project would pay for itself in 2.6 years.

Open pit reserves are estimated at 6.5 million proven and probable tonnes grading 1.93% copper, 2.49% zinc, 2.52 g/t gold, 45.7 g/t silver, and 0.25% lead.

The total El Domo deposit has measured and indicated resources of 9 million tonnes grading 2.11% copper, 2.59% zinc, 2.36 g/t gold, 45 g/t silver, and 0.24% lead. The inferred category is 1.1 tonnes grading 1.72% copper, 2.18% zinc, 1.62 g/t gold, 32 g/t silver, and 0.14% lead.

Adventus and Salazar are also updating their underground preliminary economic assessment prepared for Curipamba in 2019. At that time, the underground indicated resource was 2 million tonnes grading 2.48% copper, 2.18% zinc, 1.25 g/t gold, 28.1 g/t silver, and 0.13% zinc. The inferred portion was 2.13% copper, 2.46% zinc, 1.60 g/t gold, 26.4 g/t silver, and 0.09% lead. These resources are independent of those for open pit mine.

The PEA projected an after-tax NPV with an 8% discount of US$49 million and a development cost of US$42 million. Average annual production in years 11 through 14 would be 20,000 tonnes copper-equivalent. (The same price assumptions were used as for the open pit.)

Details of the Curipamba project are available at www.AdventusMining.com and www.SalazarResources.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Nov 13 2021 - Nov 20 2021
ALTA 2021 Nickel-Cobalt-Copper, Uranium-REE, Gold-PM, In Situ Recovery, Lithium & Battery Technology Conference & Exhibition
Feb 06 2022 - Feb 08 2022
Geo Week
Apr 11 2022 - Apr 13 2022
Global Conference on Environmental Science and Applications (GCEE-2022)
Apr 14 2022 - Apr 16 2022
Untitled“International Conference on Polymer Science and Composite Materials” (ICPSCM-2022)

Related Posts