AFEX compact system secures FM 5970 certification

FM 5970 is a globally recognized benchmark for fire suppression systems. Credit: AFEX

Following a series of third-party audits, AFEX has achieved FM 5970 HDME certification for the 1.5-gallon configuration of its compact liquid agent system — a certification that assures the technology adheres to rigorous safety benchmarks.

Kevin Kroll, the president of operations at AFEX, said, "Third-party testing like FM 5970 validates that our systems will operate under the same harsh conditions our customers face every day. It's about ensuring that when a fire occurs, the system responds exactly as expected — protecting the operator and helping ensure operations can continue safely."

The certification process involves hundreds of real-world simulations and regular facility and system assessments in order to obtain the standard. In a news release, AFEX called this a “milestone,” adding that it “builds on AFEX’s broader commitment to certified performance across its product portfolio.”

AFEX is a heavy-duty fire protection systems manufacturer. Its compact liquid system is specifically designed for smaller machines with limited installation space.