Smith & Loveless marks eight decades of domestic production

Smith & Loveless was originally founded in 1946. Credit: Smith & Loveless

Smith & Loveless, a manufacturer of engineered systems for water and mining industries, celebrates its 80th anniversary this year.

The Kansas-based company provides water treatment systems, pump stations and screening solutions to commercial industries, mining operations and public facilities. Smith & Loveless’ products are deployed in more than 75 countries, on all seven continents.

In a news release highlighting the milestone, the company also celebrated its American-manufactured status, calling domestic production a “defining element” of the company’s history.

“For 80 years, Smith & Loveless has worked closely with consulting engineers and operators to address the practical realities of designing infrastructure and running collection and treatment systems,” said Frank Rebori, Smith & Loveless’ President. He added that the company’s innovations are “driven by a consistent goal: delivering long-lasting systems that perform consistently while being easier to own, operate and maintain.”

Moving forward, Smith & Loveless said that it plans to continue investing in developing technology to help its customers manage aging infrastructure.

“New products are the lifeblood of any enduring company, but it’s our people who bring those ideas to life for our customers,” Rebori added.