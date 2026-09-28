Sponsored video: Isometrix says shared data can flag mine risks early

Mining companies can reduce safety and operational risks by making information from incidents, inspections and near misses visible across their operations instead of leaving it scattered among individual sites, IsoMetrix chief sales officer and business director Cecilia Jofre says.

The problem is particularly acute for companies operating multiple mines, where measures to control hazards identified at one site may never reach another with similar equipment or processes, Jofre said in a new video.

“By the time there is a serious incident, the companies then spend time analyzing why," Jofre said. "Then they realize the warning signs were in someone’s spreadsheet already.”

IsoMetrix provides software that brings environmental, health and safety, compliance and other risk information into a common system, allowing companies to compare operations and identify emerging problems before they result in more serious incidents.

Watch the video below.

Watch the full interview below.This sponsored video is PROMOTED CONTENT paid for by IsoMetrix and produced in co-operation with the Northern Miner Group.