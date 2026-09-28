Team TS^2 wins AI4SafeMines student competition

Team TS^2 was named the winner of the inaugural AI4SafeMines Student Competition global finals led by International Minerals Innovation Institute (IMII). The award was made on Sept. 24, 2026, during the ISSA Mining Safety Conference in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Team TS^2 won the first AI4SafeMines student competition for its Smart Dome project that leverages AI to address mine safety challenges with detecting potash storage dome failures and product contamination. Credit: Adobe Stock

The team’s Smart Dome project is focused on leveraging AI to address mine safety challenges with detecting potash storage dome failures and product contamination. Team TS^2 members included Shruti Karen Kaur, Talia Iwanchysko and Sahas Mittal, all from the University of Saskatoon. They pitched their technology and business proposition in front a live audience to secure the $6,000 prize.

The competition’s head judge Jason Belanger, ISSA organizing committee member and manager of mining, metallurgy and technology at Cameco, has been with the competition from its beginnings and was the originator of the idea of creating a student competition involving AI to run alongside the conference.

Belanger expressed how impressed the judges were with the student pitches. “It was so rewarding to see the student teams pitch their final products. It was clear from the pitches that the students developed a clear understanding of the mine safety challenges they were addressing and the AI innovations they shared were truly impressive,” he said.

“We saw a great opportunity with AI4SafeMines to bring together emerging talent, AI and real-world mining challenges, but I think the outcomes have surpassed all of our expectations,” said Lesley McGilp, executive director of IMII. “The competition formed new partnerships and connections, developed innovative technology and provided a great learning opportunity for all involved – the students, the mentors and with the global finals presentation, the ISSA conference audience.”

There were four additional teams in the global final:

Team Statera, originally Holy Cross High School and University of Saskatchewan, and now at University of Saskatoon, University of British Columbia and Singapore.

Team IMSA, Pontifical Catholic University of Chile

Team MineAIr, Universidad Francisco de Paula Santander in Columbia

Team Turtleshell, Saskatchewan Polytechnic and Southern Alberta Institute of Technology

Organizers are exploring the potential for a second AI4SafeMines competition to be held in 2027. Stay up to date on the AI4SafeMines Student Competition at: https://www.imii.ca/ai4safemines/.