Siemens, Rock Tech partner to model lithium refinery

Rock Tech Lithium (TSXV: RCK) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Siemens Canada to create a digital version of its […]
By David Cassels September 24, 2026 At 2:05 pm

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3D-model of Rock Tech's planned refinery in Red Rock, Ont.. Credit: Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium (TSXV: RCK) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Siemens Canada to create a digital version of its planned lithium converter in Red Rock, Ont.

The MOU covers the development and integration of Siemens’ digital twin technology and the evaluation of its solutions, services and engineering support. Siemens will create a virtual, physics-based model of the plant’s processes, energy flows and material streams. Rock Tech says the model will enable it to test design choices, efficiency, emissions and operational reliability without spending large amounts of money. 

The company says the agreements establish a roadmap to bring its "German lithium conversion expertise and industrial digitalization technology" to Ontario. 

Siemens will also support Rock Tech's project team by providing specialized support in process control, instrumentation and automation architecture as part of the ongoing definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the Red Rock converter. 

The DFS was launched in June and is expected to be finalized in Dec. 2026.

For further information, visit: https://rocktechlithium.com/en/rock-tech-lithium-and-siemens-canada-sign-agreements-to-bring-advanced-german-engineering-to-ontario-lithium-converter-project/

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