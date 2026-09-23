Little Narrows quarry marks maiden shipment

Aerial shot of Little Narrows facility. Credit: CGC

CGC’s Little Narrows quarry in Nova Scotia shipped its first batch of gypsum rock, signally the start of operational commissioning.

The news follows the site’s first successful blast and ongoing progress across key infrastructure, including the dock, ship-loader and employee facilities.

“This achievement reflects the hard work of our team and the support of the surrounding community. It also creates a foundation for long-term jobs and economic opportunity in the region,” said Erik Hinze, Little Narrows’ plant manager.

As the quarry moves toward full-scale operations, gypsum from Little Narrows is expected to be used by CGC’s manufacturing facilities across eastern Canada, and its parent company, USG’s, sites in the US. Once fully operational, the site is expected to support more than 100 jobs.

“Little Narrows is an important part of CGC and USG’s long-term investment in modern manufacturing and supply-chain strength across North America,” said Steve Forcier, CGC’s vice-president of manufacturing. “Reaching this milestone reflects the progress made by the team and establishes an important foundation for the quarry’s future.”

The $104 million (US$73.78 million) project is one part of CGC and USG’s recent $325 million investment in Canada. The company’s $210 million wallboard plant in Wheatland County, Alta. opened earlier this year.

CGC says it will now test and validate systems in real operating conditions before entering full-scale operation, expected in spring 2027.