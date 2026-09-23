Vizsla buys property bordering Mt. Milligan mine

Mount Milligan mine. Credit: Centerra Gold

Vizsla Copper (TSXV: VCU) has acquired the Miller copper-gold porphyry project in B.C. Vizsla’s stock rose in early trading.

“Miller builds upon our strong copper-led portfolio in Alaska and B.C. and supports our long-term objective of progressing our more advanced projects while continuing to build upon our pipeline of discovery-focused assets, providing multiple pathways for value creation,” said Craig Parry, Vizsla’s chair and CEO.

“We jumped at the opportunity to stake this sizable land position near significant infrastructure that supports Centerra’s Mount Milligan mine,” added Steve Blower, Vizsla’s senior vice-president of exploration.

Vizsla’s shares rose 2.4% to $1.28 apiece Wednesday afternoon in Toronto, valuing the company at about $115.4 million (US$81.81 million).

Strategic Location

Located about 145 kilometres north of Prince George, B.C., the 25,274-hectare project is accessible by road and consists of two blocks that border Centerra Gold’s (TSX: CG) Mount Milligan mine and covers numerous priority copper-gold exploration targets near existing infrastructure.

The eastern block of the project contains three defined target areas, Fred, RPF and Lake. The Fred target consists of locally exposed porphyry-related alteration and Cu-Au mineralization exposed along road-cuts with rock samples up to 0.41 grams of gold per tonne and 0.10% copper.

Although it has never been drill tested, mineralization has also been observed across a nearby 3.5 kilometre northwest–southeast trend, according to Vizsla.

Upcoming survey

Vizsla says a project-wide magnetotelluric survey across the entire project will begin in the coming weeks.

The survey will image subsurface resistivity and conductivity to a depth up to 2 kilometres. It will also investigate the scale of locally concealed alteration zones.

These target areas will be further investigated and refined in 2027 with soil and rock geochemical surveys.