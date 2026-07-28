AFEX, Groeneveld‑BEKA widen partnership to U.K., South Africa

AFEX and Groeneveld-BEKA displayed together. Credit: AFEX

AFEX, a heavy-duty fire protection system manufacturer, is increasing the scope of its partnership with Groeneveld-BEKA to help U.K. and South African customers address fire risk.

Groeneveld-BEKA is a subsidiary of The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR), a manufacturer of engineered bearings and power transmission products. Specifically, Groeneveld-BEKA provides automatic lubrication, fluid management and equipment support solutions for industrial applications.

Since July 2025, AFEX and Groeneveld-BEKA have worked together to support operator safety and machine reliability in the U.S. and Canada. The updated partnership expands their collaboration to the U.K. and South Africa.

“Groeneveld-BEKA understands heavy equipment and the environments these machines work in every day. Fire suppression has to be applied correctly, installed properly and supported over time, so equipment knowledge and field service matter,” said Ben Strader, the vice-president of sales at AFEX.

Colby Stroupe, the national sales manager at Groeneveld-BEKA, said that the company’s partnership with AFEX is a natural fit. “AFEX complements our existing equipment support systems and strengthens our ability to help customers address fire risk in the field,” he said.

The companies say more regional expansion is planned.