Siemens launches new app to speed up HMI engineering

A trial of the software is available on Siemens' website. Credit: Siemens

Siemens Digital Industries, which focuses on industrial artificial intelligence (AI), has announced its new SIMATIC AX WinCC Unified Elements, an engineering application for its SIMATIC WinCC Unified system.

The unified system is a web‑based human-machine interface (HMI), designed to run visualizations for anything from a single machine to an entire plant, using a consistent toolset across hardware platforms.

The new tool lets automation engineers build and manage these visualization projects using software-style methods like text editing, version control and modular files, rather than relying on the traditional graphical editors.

“For decades, we've helped manufacturers automate their production lines; now we're automating the automation itself,” said Adrien Amar, the global business development manager at Siemens, in a news release. “With SIMATIC AX WinCC Unified Elements, engineers can generate, validate and deploy automation projects at software speed — using AI generation, CI/CD pipelines and the version control that IT teams have relied on for years.”

Cory Rinaldi, the portfolio sales enablement manager at Siemens, called the new application a step forward in modernising industrial workflows. “By combining visual and text-based engineering, native Git integration and AI-ready workflows, we're helping customers accelerate development, improve collaboration and adopt IT-driven engineering practices without compromising the reliability expected in industrial automation,” he said.

The application is currently available only in the U.S.