Maestro enlists Surety to bolster Nevada IIoT support

Maestro's IIoT uses critical data to increase production, reduce costs and enhance worker safety. Credit: Maestro

Maestro Digital Mine has signed an agreement with Surety Automation, an industrial engineering firm, to provide system support for Maestro’s industrial internet of things (IIoT) devices across Nevada.

Under the agreement, Surety will work alongside the Maestro team to support application review, system design and project coordination. The company said the partnership is part of a broader plan to increase representation across the Western U.S.

Nevada is an important mining region. According to the U.S. Geographical Survey (USGS) the state accounts for around 64% of total domestic gold production.

Michael Gribbons, the founder, president and CEO of Maestro Digital Mine, said Nevada customers “need support that is close to the work.” He added this deal is designed to add a local point of contact with a deep understanding of industrial automation.

Chris Raymond, the owner of Surety, said Maestro’s technology fills an important role in the region’s mining sector. “Mines are looking for reliable monitoring, communication and analytics solutions that can be applied effectively underground, not just specified on paper. With our background in mining, automation and industrial technical support, we are proud to represent Maestro and help customers in Nevada and across the Western U.S.,” he said.

In mining, IIoT systems are used to monitor equipment, cut downtime and boost operational efficiency.