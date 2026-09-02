AFEX to detail fire-suppression importance at ASP

Oil shale drilling. Credit: AFEX

AFEX Fire Suppression Systems leaders will speak at Argentina Shale Production (ASP) 2026 in Buenos Aires, taking place on Sept. 23 and 24.

Roberto Hung, Afex’s vice-president of Latin American sales, and Joshua Jones, its vice-president of oil, gas and energy, will present on Sept. 24, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Afex says the talk will focus on purpose-built fire suppression and its deployment in demanding shale and mining environments.

“When we talk about fire risk, we’re not just talking about the piece of equipment where the fire starts,” said Jones. “A fire on one asset has the potential to become a much larger event. The goal of fire suppression is to intervene at the equipment level before that fire has an opportunity to spread.”

The presentation comes as hydraulic fracturing (fracking) activity accelerates in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale formation. Reports indicate that fracking in Vaca Muerta will increase in 2026, with more than 28,000 frac stages and billions of dollars in capital investment.

Afex says this growth creates an opportunity to improve fire-protection practices.

“Argentina represents an important and rapidly developing market for both energy and mining,” said Hung. “Our role goes beyond supplying a fire suppression system. “We want to work with operators, OEMs, distributors and service organizations to understand the equipment and its hazards.”

ASP 2026 will feature presentations from several explorers, equipment manufacturers, service providers and technical experts.

To learn more, visit: https://www.argentina.shale-production.com/agenda-page