Benetech to distribute Mercurio belts across Canada, U.S.

A conveyor belt system at a mineral processing facility. Credit: Adobe Stock

Benetech, an Illinois-based material handling solutions company, will now distribute Mercurio conveyor belts across the U.S. and Canada, with a primary focus on the mining industry.

The two companies entered a master distributor agreement last week. Under the terms of the deal, Benetech will serve as a direct access point for conveyor-belt deliveries. Benetech says more specific details will be shared in the coming weeks. No financial details were released.

“Mining environments present some of the most punishing conditions for material handling systems,” said Ron Pircon, Benetech’s president and CEO. “By pairing Mercurio’s high-tensile, wear-resistant belting with Benetech’s value-added material handling knowledge and experience, we are positioning ourselves to help mines drastically reduce downtime, eliminate spillage and optimize their production."

Headquartered in Sao, Paulo, Brazil, Mercurio calls itself the largest Latin American manufacturer of high-quality conveyor belts.

To learn more, visit: https://info.benetechglobal.com/benetech-mercurio-conveyor-belt