Sponsored Mic’d Up: Dundee Sustainable offers alternative processing

In the latest Mic’d Up interview, Northern Miner Group video anchor Devan Murugan visits Dundee Sustainable Technologies in Thetford Mines, Que., for an on-site tour with President and CEO Jean-Philippe Mai.

Dundee has developed a cyanide-free hydrometallurgical method, the CLEVR process for gold extraction; and the pyrometallurgical GlassLock process for arsenic removal and stabilization. The visit offers a firsthand look at technologies the company says could help shape the future of mineral processing.

“Companies came to us at first for looking for solutions when when traditional processing, traditional leaching approaches weren’t providing the recoveries and the efficiencies that are required for projects and operations to be sustainable from an operation and and a cost perspective,” Mai said. “Bringing that novel approach, that novel chemistry, allows to to provide new performances and for projects to be approached in different manners.”

The CLEVR technology shortens leach times to under an hour and reduces contaminant discharge to tailings, the company says. GlassLock addresses a separate but related challenge. The process can remove arsenic from ore, sulphide concentrates or solutions and stabilizes it by incorporating it into a glass matrix using commonly available reagents, producing a dense, stable glass solid.

Watch CEO Mai explain the concepts in the video below, and see part one of the visit here.

This sponsored video is PROMOTED CONTENT paid for by Dundee Sustainable Technologies and produced in co-operation with The Northern Miner. Visit https://dundeetechnologies.com for more information.