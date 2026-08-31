MICA, Fex Energy to host webinar on Arctic heat systems

The webinar is on Thursday, Sept. 17. Credit: MICA

The Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA) and Fex Energy have opened registration for their Beyond Diesel: Building the Arctic Heat System Mining Needs Next webinar.

The presentation is bringing together miners, operators and defence contractors, to share about the iron-based Arctic heating system, from the lab to real-world deployment. The event will be hosted by Hayden Smith, Fex Energy’s co-founder and CEO.

The webinar starts at 1 p.m. EST on Thursday, Sept. 17.

To register, visit: http://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/2b16a81a-0f29-4e6a-9a97-bc50dd0ebdfd@f097258d-e15d-47a1-8598-c07390ea236c