WAGO launches new AI assistant

The agent is available as an add-on to its CODESYS platform. Credit: WAGO

WAGO has introduced its PLC agent for artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted automation engineering.

Rather than functioning as a general purpose chatbot, WAGO says the tool is designed around engineering tasks that draw on existing company data. The new software is available as an add-on to WAGO’s existing CODESYS platform.

WAGO says users can ask technical questions, request explanations, receive assistance with code generation and access information relevant to WAGO automation products directly. For programming tasks, engineers can use the tool to generate code and receive guidance.

Based in Burlington, Ont., WAGO Canada is a division of WAGO Group, an electrical connection technology manufacturer. The company consists of nine international production facilities and primary sales location.

To learn more about the PLC agent, visit: https://www.wago.com/global/products/automation-technology/discover-software/plc-agent