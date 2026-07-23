AMW panel to tackle Africa’s gold surge

Matt Banton, the head of mining at Moore Global. Credit: AMW

A panel titled “Expanding Africa’s Gold Output” will feature at Africa Mining Week (AMW) 2026 in Cape Town running Oct. 14 to 16 . The session will explore strategies to boost gold production, formalize artisanal mining and strengthen investment across the continent.

The panel will be moderated by Matt Banton, the head of mining at Moore Global. It will feature Fousseni Togola, the president of Mali’s Chamber of Mines, and Benford Mokoatle, Gold Fields’ executive vice-president for South Africa.

The news comes as Gold prices have remained above US$4,000 per ounce through 2026. In Mali, the government has established the Office of Precious Substances to regulate artisanal mining across about 400 sites employing nearly 2 million people, while deepening partnerships with Barrick, B2Gold, Toubani Resources and Cora Gold.

According to a news release, speakers are expected to focus on national reforms and industry partnerships. Togola will outline how the Malian government is positioning the country among Africa’s largest gold producers.