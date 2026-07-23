Multotec puts cyclone efficiency on show

Centrifugal force splits light from heavy in the glass cyclone. Credit: Multotec

In mineral processing, cyclones use centrifugal force to separate coarse and fine particles. Multotec, a Johannesburg-based mineral processing and metallurgy company, calls this design “deceptively simple,” making it easy to underestimate the financial losses that can result from poor separation efficiency.

To improve operator understanding, Multotec will showcase its glass cyclone at Electra Mining Africa 2026. The transparent cyclone is designed to allow visitors to see the classification process in real time. “By making the classification process visible, the glass cyclone demonstrates the important relationship between cyclone design, wear management and overall plant performance,” the company said in a news release.

Ernst Bekker, a process specialist at Multotec, said poorly optimized cyclones directly impact downstream mineral recovery. “Many operators assume that a cyclone is functioning correctly simply because material is discharging from both the overflow and underflow. In reality, this can mask poor classification efficiency, which negatively affects both upstream and downstream plant performance,” he said.

Bekker recommends quarterly or twice‑yearly inspections to identify early signs of component degradation. Sensors that measure flow, pressure, vibration and discharge conditions can also help with efficiency. “These systems monitor key operating parameters and alert operators when performance moves outside the cyclone’s optimal operating range,” he added.

Electra Mining Africa is the largest industrial and electrical trade show on the continent. The 2026 exhibition will run from Sept. 7 to 11 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre. Registration is open online.