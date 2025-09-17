Aquatech secures Li‑Pro tech, aims to dominate integrated lithium processing

Aquatech has acquired Koch Technology Solutions’ direct lithium extraction business, integrating the Li‑Pro Lithium Selective Sorption (LSS) technology and the Li‑Pro Gen II IP portfolio into its PEARL process platform.

The deal brings direct lithium extraction capability into Aquatech’s suite of process flowsheet IP, lithium conversion and crystallization expertise. Company executives say the move makes PEARL the only commercially proven, end‑to‑end flowsheet for lithium processing, covering extraction, purification and refining.

Aquatech plans to deploy the Li‑Pro technology to support 22,500 tpa of lithium production in the Arkansas Smackover by 2028. The company argues that integrating upstream and downstream processing will boost project bankability by removing process risk, shortening project schedules and lowering overall production costs.

Industry observers note the acquisition could help reduce Western reliance on Chinese refining capacity by enabling fully integrated, local lithium supply chains for battery manufacturing. Aquatech positions the deal as a response to surging demand: the International Energy Agency projects global lithium demand could rise fivefold by 2040 as EV adoption, renewables and battery storage expand.

About Aquatech Aquatech, named 2025 Global Water Technology of the Year, develops process technologies for water and critical minerals and executes large industrial projects worldwide. Its PEARL platform, the company says, is the industry’s only commercially proven end‑to‑end lithium flowsheet and is used by producers including Rio Tinto, Lithium Americas and Standard Lithium. Aquatech highlights its role on major programs such as Stegra’s green steel facility in Sweden and produced water treatment at the Zuluf oil field.

More information is posted on www.AquaTech.com.

