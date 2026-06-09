Rio Tinto boosts funding for Canadian communities by 30%

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) is increasing annual funding through its Rio Tinto Canada Fund by 30% to C$13 million ($9 million), expanding support for community, Indigenous and environmental initiatives across the country.

The mining giant said Tuesday the additional funding will support projects focused on wellbeing, education, healthcare innovation, mental health, food security and environmental stewardship.

Since launching the fund in 2008, Rio Tinto has invested nearly C$190 million ($137 million) in more than 600 organizations across Canada.

“Communities are changing, as are the challenges they face,” Rio Tinto Aluminium & Lithium CEO Jérôme Pécresse said. “By increasing our annual contribution and expanding the Fund across Canada, we are reinforcing our commitment to building stronger, healthier and more resilient communities.”

Canada hosts some of Rio Tinto’s most important assets, including the Iron Ore Company of Canada operations in Labrador and Newfoundland, one of the country’s largest iron ore producers, aluminum operations in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean and RTIT Quebec Operations in Sorel-Tracy, a major supplier of titanium dioxide feedstock used in pigments and aerospace applications.

The company is also advancing its battery materials strategy through its Nemaska Lithium partnership, which is developing the Whabouchi lithium project and associated processing facilities in Quebec.

The expanded fund deepens Rio Tinto’s ties to communities near these operations as competition for critical minerals investment and skilled workers intensifies.