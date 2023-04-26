ArcelorMittal becomes the first mining company in Quebec to transport employees on electric buses 

ArcelorMittal Mining Canada has become the first mining company in Quebec and the first company on the north shore to use electric buses to transport its workers.

The eight buses that will be used by ArcelorMittal were manufactured in Saint-Jérôme by the Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV; TSX: LEV). They will be operated by Transport Therrien, a Fermont-based company that is part of Groupe Autobus Maheux, while the design and installation of the charging infrastructure was undertaken by Cléo, a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec.

"With the arrival of electric buses for our employees, we are continuing to implement our sustainable development strategy. We are particularly pleased about being the first in Québec to bring this plan to fruition in collaboration with local companies like Lion Electric, Transport Therrien, and Cléo, who are teaming up with us to help us reduce our carbon footprint," said Mapi Mobwano, president and CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining Canada.

To support and encourage the electrification of transportation, ArcelorMittal has also started installing electric charging stations at its Mont-Wright and Port-Cartier facilities. Twelve FLO charging stations have already been installed, and more will be installed within a few months. These stations are always accessible and are free of charge for employees.

ArcelorMittal aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030 and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

