ArcelorMittal becomes the first mining company in Quebec to transport employees on electric buses 

ArcelorMittal Mining Canada has become the first mining company in Quebec and the first company on the north shore to use electric […]
By Moosa Imran April 26, 2023 At 3:58 pm
Pierre Maheux, president, Groupe Autobus Maheux, Karine Bouchard, sales director, Electric Lion, Jeff Desruisseaux, president and CEO, Cléo, and Jean-Paul Ordioni, COO, ArcelorMittal. ArcelorMittal Mining photo

Topics

Regions

Companies

ArcelorMittal Mining Canada has become the first mining company in Quebec and the first company on the north shore to use electric buses to transport its workers.  

The eight buses that will be used by ArcelorMittal were manufactured in Saint-Jérôme by the Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV; TSX: LEV). They will be operated by Transport Therrien, a Fermont-based company that is part of Groupe Autobus Maheux, while the design and installation of the charging infrastructure was undertaken by Cléo, a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec

"With the arrival of electric buses for our employees, we are continuing to implement our sustainable development strategy. We are particularly pleased about being the first in Québec to bring this plan to fruition in collaboration with local companies like Lion Electric, Transport Therrien, and Cléo, who are teaming up with us to help us reduce our carbon footprint," said Mapi Mobwano, president and CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining Canada. 

To support and encourage the electrification of transportation, ArcelorMittal has also started installing electric charging stations at its Mont-Wright and Port-Cartier facilities. Twelve FLO charging stations have already been installed, and more will be installed within a few months. These stations are always accessible and are free of charge for employees. 

ArcelorMittal aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030 and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. 

To learn more, visit Corporate.Arcelormittal.com.  

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Apr 25 2023 - Apr 27 2023
Water in Mining Global Summit 2023
Apr 26 2023 - Apr 27 2023
Mozambique International Mining & Energy Conference and Exhibition
Apr 27 2023 - Apr 27 2023
PGO 2023 Symposium – Session D
May 03 2023 - May 04 2023
Deep Sea Mining Summit 2023

Related Posts